DoE calms fears over gazette notices regarding energy projects

The Department of Environmental Affairs gazetted a series of government notices for public comment on July, with the first set of notices dealing with procedures when submitting an application for environmental authorisation for development projects, said department spokesperson Albi Modise.

These projects include gas transmission pipelines, large wind and solar PV installations and electricity grid infrastructure.

The gas pipelines development would be within the Strategic Gas Pipeline Corridors while the other two projects would be developed within Renewable Energy Development Zones (REDZ).

This will be applicable gas pipelines developed within the Strategic Gas Pipeline Corridors.

“These developments are not to be excluded from the requirement to obtain environmental authorisation.”

He said the process would allow developments to conform to a basic assessment process rather than a scoping and environmental impact assessment process.

Modise was refuting claims that the department proposed to exempt certain energy infrastructure projects to fast-track developments.

“The timeframes in which the department is to take decisions on such applications has also been reduced from 107 days to 57 days. This is because the proactive site sensitivity work has already been undertaken through two two-and-a-half year Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) processes,” he said.

Avena Jaklin, energy and climate campaign manager at environmental non-profit organisation, groundWorks, explained that projects proceeding without the relevant authorisation could have a negative impact on people and the environment.

“Where the pipelines will be placed is consideration because it could go through critical water areas, critical biodiversity areas and where people live. The reason we had the environmental authorisation is to make sure we don’t have a negative impact on the environment, the people and water supply,” Jaklin said.

Authorisation was also essential to minimise the impact on climate change as South Africa is currently ranked in the top 14 of the highest producer of greenhouse gas emission, Jaklin explained.

The five primary corridors for electricity transmission and distribution are from Limpopo to Gauteng, Gauteng to the Northern Cape, Gauteng to Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal to the Western Cape, and the Western Cape to the Northern Cape.

Jaklin said they had requested Creecy to extend the deadline for the public participation to include those in affected provinces and to give people time to read and understand the vast information.

The deadline has been extended to 4 September.

