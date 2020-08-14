WATCH: Warning sent out after leopard spotted inside Pretoria estate

Residents at an upmarket estate out on Garsfontein Road in the east of Pretoria have been asked to be careful after a leopard was spotted inside the estate.

A request was sent to members of Mooikloof estate after the animal was spotted along the riverine area on Friday, reports Rekord East.

This after a screenshot of the leopard was captured on security footage on the south side of the estate.

The Mooikloof homeowners association said they were aware of a leopard that has periodically gained access to the estate along the riverine area since Friday.

“Gauteng Nature Conservation has been informed and we are awaiting an inspection from experts,” the association said.

“For everyone’s safety, please be vigilant while in the riverine area. If the leopard is spotted, notify security immediately.”

No further information was available at the time of publishing.

Watch the video below:

Pretoria residents were left in a state of shock late last month after a leopard was spotted roaming the streets and backyards of homes in Klipgat, north of Pretoria.

It was later darted and recaptured after causing a frenzy among local community members.

According to Dewald Wahlstrand, general manager of the SPCA in Waltloo, the leopard escaped from a nearby game reserve through a hole in the fence that was presumably cut by poachers.

“Unfortunately, the leopard found the hole and managed to get out,” Wahlstrand said at the time.

In video footage of the leopard distributed on social media, the leopard could be seen walking along a residential fence before disappearing behind a stack of bricks.

Another video showed the leopard sitting behind a carpet draped over a fence before strolling off, piquing the interest of a dog who followed it as a police officer came into the picture, seemingly uncertain of what to do.

Wahlstrand warned community members to keep calm should they come across wild animals, especially predators such as leopards.

(Additional reporting, News24 Wire)

