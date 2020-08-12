Environment 12.8.2020 08:54 am

Joburg Wildlife Vet rescues ‘mildly dehydrated’ porcupine from manhole

Sarah Koning
The porcupine was found to be in a good condition with no visible injuries and mild dehydration. Photo: Supplied

Given the porcupine’s good condition and the known stress these animals can suffer under unnatural conditions, he was released later that afternoon.

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in Glenferness assisted a porcupine found in a fibre optic manhole along Cedar Road recently.

Veterinary nurse at the hospital Sister Alicia Abbott said the hospital received a call from a concerned member of the public after they were contacted by a fibre optics company who had found a porcupine in one of their fibre optic manholes.

“Randburg SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing was called out to assess the situation and deemed it was necessary to sedate the porcupine for a safe recovery,” said Abbott.

She added that other than mild dehydration, the porcupine was in good condition with no visible injuries.

“We provided sub cutaneous fluid therapy and gave a supportive multivitamin injection.”

The porcupine was found in a fibre optic manhole on Cedar Road. Photo: Supplied

Abbott explained that porcupines were nocturnal herbivores.

“Being rodents, they also chew on trees and roots to maintain the length of their teeth. They can be found along urban fringes and there is an increased incidence of contact due to habitat encroachment.”

She said in a situation of contact, porcupines would give very obvious warning signs, the most notable being a loud tail rattle and flaring of their quills.

“They will rather attempt to escape so if you or your pets should come into contact with one, it is best to keep your distance and give them space to get away.”

Abbott concluded that given the porcupine’s good condition and the known stress these animals could suffer under unnatural conditions (being unnecessarily held or hospitalised), he was released later that afternoon

