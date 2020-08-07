Environment 7.8.2020 11:48 am

PICS: Rare creature washes up on Plettenberg Bay’s shore

Knysna-Plett Herald
PICS: Rare creature washes up on Plettenberg Bay’s shore

A leopard seal, was spotted on Plettenberg Bay's Robberg Beach. Photo: Danielle Conry

This is only the ninth recorded sighting of the species in South Africa since 1946.

Marine biologist Dr Gwen Penry says she was alerted to reports of a seal on Robberg Beach, Plettenberg Bay on Monday morning, in which on closer inspection it was established that the animal was a leopard seal (hydrurga leptonyx).

According to Penry, spotting these creatures along the South African coastline is a truly rare occasion as their normal range is in the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic islands more than 4,000km away.

Last month the carcass of a juvenile leopard seal was found along Cape Recife beach in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

This was only the ninth recorded sighting of the species in South Africa since 1946. Before that, the last one was found in Milnerton near Cape Town last year.

The Plettenberg Bay sighting was likely the tenth one spotted in South Africa in more than seven decades.

Penry said the seal was a juvenile male with an estimated length of about 2m, and added that they can grow up to 3.7m in length and reach a weight of about 600kg.

“This individual is very thin, but after a slow start dragging himself down the beach, he eventually headed back out to sea,” said Penry.

Marine biologists are unsure how these seals end up along the South African coast, but believe it could be that young animals become lost and swim out of their range.

Penry warned that should a leopard seal be spotted on the beach, it should not be approached as it may just need time to rest.

“Please report it immediately to Beach Control or the Plett Stranding Hotline 079 463 4837,” she advised.

She explained that leopard seals are apex predators and have enormous teeth and powerful jaws.

They feed on penguins, smaller seals, fish and krill, but will feel threatened by humans or dogs if approached, which could cause an aggressive response.

This article first appeared on Knysna-Plett Herald and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Plet teen gets jaw-dropping footage of shark circling surfers 4.8.2020
Roadblock leads cops to illicit cigarettes worth R200K buried under pineapples 14.5.2020
Plettenberg Bay laser-focused on eradicating fireworks 30.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition