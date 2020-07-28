Environment 28.7.2020 10:08 am

Why is SANParks planning to kill thousands of animals in their parks?

Citizen Reporter
Why is SANParks planning to kill thousands of animals in their parks?

Picture: Brendan Seery

SANParks has issued a culling tender to eradicate 590 ostriches, 200 gemsbok, 1,400 warthog, 200 springbuck, 20 waterbuck, 100 kudu, 100 Plains Zebra and 10 fallow deer.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have thousands of animals across several national parks in the country culled.

A total of 2,620 animals will be culled from August until March 2021 at the Karoo National Park, Tanqwa National Park, Camdeboo, Addo Elephant Park, Mokala National Park and Namakwa National Park.

This means that hundreds of ostriches, gemsbok, and other game will be hunted and eliminated, but according to experts, there is no reason for concern, nor should environmentalists be issuing war cries over this.

This is, in fact, good for the environment, and serves several conservation functions, such as restoring the ecological balance in the affected areas.

The call is also not a means for trophy hunters to get their fix, while the meat from the culled animals will go toward a good cause.

GET THE FULL STORY: Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

If you want all the details on the culling process, you can read it all in today’s print edition of The Citizen, or subscribe to our Premium service where you can find loads of in-depth stories like these, along with exclusive sport, opinion, analysis, parenting and lifestyle content.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks 28.7.2020
Management the key in SA’s parks 28.7.2020
SANParks to announce dates for accommodation reopening 19.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe

Business News First-time house buyers flock to 100% bonds as interest rate, prices fall

Society Time for transformation in sport is now, Beast says


today in print

Read Today's edition