Why is SANParks planning to kill thousands of animals in their parks?

South African National Parks (SANParks) has issued a tender to have thousands of animals across several national parks in the country culled.

A total of 2,620 animals will be culled from August until March 2021 at the Karoo National Park, Tanqwa National Park, Camdeboo, Addo Elephant Park, Mokala National Park and Namakwa National Park.

This means that hundreds of ostriches, gemsbok, and other game will be hunted and eliminated, but according to experts, there is no reason for concern, nor should environmentalists be issuing war cries over this.

This is, in fact, good for the environment, and serves several conservation functions, such as restoring the ecological balance in the affected areas.

The call is also not a means for trophy hunters to get their fix, while the meat from the culled animals will go toward a good cause.

GET THE FULL STORY: Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

If you want all the details on the culling process, you can read it all in today’s print edition of The Citizen, or subscribe to our Premium service where you can find loads of in-depth stories like these, along with exclusive sport, opinion, analysis, parenting and lifestyle content.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.