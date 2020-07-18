WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Have you ever wondered why there are practically no rhinos in the Lion King movie, aside from a few cursory glimpses?

Well, maybe it has something to do with the fact that rhinos aren’t here for Simba and Mufasa’s power trips. Nope. Not at all. No matter how loudly they growl.

Sure, they’ll bow during the presentation of the new future king, and maybe even mutter a few words of deference, before going on their way. But don’t expect a rhino to kowtow to you, Mr King of the jungle.

No. Rhinos didn’t simply evolve 50 million years ago to be told what to do by a bunch of loud cats, as can be seen in this video from The Kruger National Park:

The video posted on Friday to the Latest Sightings- Kruger Facebook page, shows a group of rhinos taking a casual stroll down a road in the park, before a group of female lions try their intimidation tactics on them.

They start running toward the rhinos, who for a moment look like they are about to act like all the other animals and run away.

But then it appears they remember that, “Hey! We’re rhinos with huge stabby faces, and skin as tough as … Well, as tough as rhino skin!”

They stop running, turn back toward the lions and the chasing females realise that they stand no chance. Their male backup arrives, appears to charge the rhinos who show no sign of fear, and then he also instantly loses his hunger and appetite for intimidation.

The video won’t be winning any Oscars for cinematography, hit musical numbers, or acting (very little character development, you see?), but it does show that even the king of the jungle knows that there are some animals you just don’t mess with.

