WATCH: 3,6m python removed from Two Rivers Mine premises

The female snake of approximately 3.6 metres was spotted on the premises of Two Rivers Mine’s main decline shaft early on Monday morning.

Workers immediately contacted Bothma to help with the removal of the large reptile.

He will collect several data samples for research purposes before releasing the snake back into a suitable environment.

In a separate incident, KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher Nick Evans caught a Black Mamba hiding among hay bales.

“Not a place I’ve searched for a snake before,” he said earlier today.

Watch the video he shared on Facebook:

This article first appeared on Steelburger News and has been republished with permission.

