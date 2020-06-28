WATCH: With beaches deserted, hippo takes a dip at Richards Bay

Beaches may still be closed to bathers until government lifts the lockdown restriction, but Richards Bay’s resident hippo chose to blatantly ignore the ban.

This week the hippo was filmed taking a dip before sunbathing on Alkantstrand.

A spectacle not witnessed very often, hippos have occasionally been caught frolicking in the waves.

Zululand Observer Editor-in-Chief Dave Savides witnessed this morning’s surf frolics from the dolphin platform which he visited for research purposes.

