SANParks to announce dates for accommodation reopening

SANParks is preparing for a recall of its hospitality staff and for a phased-in approach to the reopening of its overnight facilities, Lowvelder reports.

This comes after an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation providers can resume operations in alert Level 3.

According to the statement, SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said the president’s address on 17 June brought good news to SANParks and many nature lovers who for the past three months have been yearning to visit their favourite national park.

“However we urge those who cannot wait to book into our accommodation to exercise a bit of patience as SANParks readies itself for the reopening,” said Mketeni.

He said SANParks would approach the opening of its accommodation facilities responsibly to ensure that the gains made by South Africa in curbing the spread of Covid-19 are not compromised.

The process of recalling staff in preparation for the reopening is still to commence.

“We will then immediately activate the retraining of staff on new operating protocols in line with industry standards.

“The safety of both staff and guests is critical and we have to ensure that we are in compliance with regard to regulations as well as health standards and protocols.

“We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days.”

