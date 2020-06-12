Gauteng dams record marginal decline in water levels

The Gauteng province dam storage capacity report has shown a marginal decline in water levels.

A weekly dam levels report issued by the department of water and sanitation (DWS) this week revealed that the provincial storage capacity is at 98.1% and the previous week 98.2%.

The report shows that almost all the dams in the province are in a good state and some are floating above the 100% full capacity mark, said department spokesperson Khulekani Ngcobo. The Bon Accord Dam has this week recorded 104.5% from 104.8% last week.

Rietvlei Dam which was at 99.77% this time last year has also shown marginal increase at 99.8% this week from 99.4%.

The Roodeplaat Dam which is currently overflowing at 100.4% capacity, is maintaining last week?

Roodeplaat is ranked among dams that have remained stable up to now.

Bronkhorstspruit Dam has shown a slight drop from last weeks levels, moving from 95.9% to 94.6% this week.

Ngcobo said the above-average dam levels in the province are expected to boost the department’s efforts to enhance water provision especially amid the increasing spread of the Covid19 pandemic. “The government is asking everyone to wash their hands frequently with water and soap in order to minimise the spread of the virus,” he said. Khulekani concluded despite the marginal increase in dam levels, DWS has called on residents to persist in their water-saving measures. Originally appeared on Rekord North

