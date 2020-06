A unique recycling pilot programme has renewed the essential relationship between waste reclaimers and residents. The programme, titled “Building an Inclusive Circular Economy: Recycling with Reclaimers in Johannesburg”, has been supported by PETCO, Wits, Unilever and the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO), along with residents association and other corporates in the sector since 2019, and provided a much-needed boost to embattled informal reclaimers, who suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The programme also boosted the number of households that recycle, and provided income opportunities in the informal sector. At present, the pilot has been launched in Auckland Park and Brixton, but...

