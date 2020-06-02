Sardine run netters follow protocols as feeding frenzy commences

Nature knows no lockdown, much to the delight of grateful seine netters able to take part in this year’s annual sardine run along KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast.

The fishermen able to collect their share of sardines are reportedly following all necessary health and safety precautions in line with Level 3 Covid-19 protocols, said Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT).

The sardine run is the world’s largest biomass migration, with billions of sardines making their way along South Africa’s coastline. The KZN south coast benefits every winter with the most fish lining their shores.

The run also attracts a plethora of marine life that also revel in the abundance of sardines.

This year, the sardines were first spotted on Sunday at Port Edward, which later moved to Port Shepstone. On Monday, sardines were found at Marina Beach, and seine netting took place at Ramsgate Main beach, USCT reported.

“Fortunately, nature is not limited by the current travel restrictions in place and we are able to experience the annual Sardine Run which has brought much activity to the KZN South Coast,” said USCT CEO Phelisa Mangcu.

“This is usually one of the area’s biggest tourism attractions, but this year we are obviously observing all national lockdown Level 3 restrictions and beaches remain closed.”

The sardine run usually attracts hundreds of residents, but this year, residents not permitted to partake in the festivities will be able to follow the run on social media.

People can follow the action on the South Coast Tourism page on Facebook, and @infosouthcoast on Twitter.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.