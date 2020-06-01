Environment 1.6.2020 09:32 am

Sardine fever strikes as ‘silver gold’ spotted between Uvongo and Port Edward

Jenni Bipat
Pic: South Coast Action Group WhatsApp

The Greatest Shoal on Earth has brought lots of excitement to the south coast as sardines were spotted between Uvongo and Port Edward on Sunday.

Pockets of the silver fish are moving through fast and the Herald received confirmation that a lot of action is expected today, reports South Coast Herald.

The shoals were also spotted by commercial vessels.

“I have been netting for 30 years and this is some of the best action I have seen in a long time,” said one local commercial fisherman.

Netting is expected to take place today.

The fisherman also said the weather pattern looks good, although swells are quite big.

According to seasoned locals, this is expected to be a ‘good run’.

