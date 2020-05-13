All lions that escaped from Limpopo’s Alldays lodge captured

All seven lions that escaped from a lodge in the Alldays area, have been captured.

The lions, five males and two females, escaped from an enclosure at a registered captive breeding facility on Monday, 11 May. According to a statement issued by Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (Ledet), the lions were darted and captured within 11 hours, reports Review Online.

Departmental spokesperson Zaid Kalla says the police reported the escaped lions to the department on Tuesday morning and by working closely with the owner of the facility where the lions escaped and a veterinarian, all the lions were safely captured by yesterday evening.

“Three lions were darted by 3pm and the remaining four by 6pm.”

Kalla added that the lions reportedly escaped through a gate after the facility was broken into.

“The department will allow the facility to conduct their own investigation as sabotage is suspected.”

Ledet MEC Thabo Mokone congratulated the officials on an outstanding job and the safe capture of the lions, and advised owners of licenced facilities to ensure that their properties are secured at all times and to constantly strengthen measures to minimise the escape of animals.

The department also thanked the communities in the area for reporting any sightings of wild animals and advised them to refrain from approaching or attempting to capture dangerous animals themselves.

