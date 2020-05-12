PICS: 3.8m python weighing 18.3kg found in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a 3.8-metre python that weighed 18.3kg in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

While the community was shocked at the size of the reptile, Evans said it should weigh much more.

The snake was spotted by community member Vukani, who had spotted the snake in the same spot five days in a row.

“I asked Vukani if we could leave it and let it be. But he said the community were terrified of it. I was worried someone was going to kill it, which is what happens to pythons far too often for my liking. So I knew this one had to go,” he said.

When he arrived on Saturday morning, the python was there, with the community gathered nearby.

“We walked down the embankment and saw the python slithering under a shrub, and curling up. Poor thing was terrified, and who could blame it, with so many people around.

“We got right up close to it, more in admiration than anything else, when suddenly, it burst into action! It pretty much moved straight between us, as we both stepped out the way. I had kicked off my trusty slops, and my feet were now getting nailed by an abundance of thorns. Thankfully, my adrenaline was serving as a painkiller.

“We grabbed the tail as the large snake dived into the water. Of course, it managed to spray a bit of Pooh into my pants.

“It’s pretty hard holding onto a big python! Nick held on, as I went for the head. While it was trying to curl around some vegetation, I reached out and grabbed it. With both ends secured, the job was done,” he said.

The snake was weak and underweight, said Evans, who suspected she had just laid and incubated her eggs.

“Unlike most snakes, pythons stay with their eggs, protecting them, and incubating them. This can take up to around three months or so. In this time, they don’t eat at all. Bear in mind that they lose a lot of weight after laying the eggs,” he said.

The python was taken to a facility to get care until she can be strong enough to be released.

The community was thankful to Evans for rescuing the python.

See pictures that were shared on Facebook below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.