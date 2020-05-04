Crocworld goes live during lockdown

From virtual safaris to digital campfire stories, conservation and wildlife facilities across the country have had to get creative to keep their regular visitors entertained.

Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal have been giving their supporters regular live video talks and animal feeds, which they said would continue through May.

Crocworld manager Martin Rodrigues said the conservation centre wanted to bring Crocworld to people’s homes, and lighten the load brought on by lockdown.

Viewers will by now be well-versed with the Centre’s strange tenants, from rare snakes to birds, thanks to its regular live videos. The videos will be beefed up in May, with Crocworld adding a question-and-answer session at the end of each live talk and/or feeding.

Even audiences from overseas have reportedly begun tuning in, in addition to local schoolkids in lockdown.

“The response from the public has been incredible,” enthused Rodrigues.

“People of all ages are tuning in to find out more about the residents at Crocworld and to watch the feeding and interaction. In a strange way, the forced physical distancing is giving people a chance to reflect on what’s important and re-connect with the natural world. We’re happy to be a part of this great movement.”

To tune in to Crocworld’s video talks, which take place at 11am, make sure to diarise these dates:

Monday, 4 May: Puff Adder Talk

Friday, 8 May: Silver-cheeked Hornbill Talk

Monday, 11 May: Green Iguana Talk

Friday, 15 May: Blue Crane Talk

Monday, 18 May: Slender Snouted Crocodile Talk

Friday, 22 May: Boschveld Chicken Talk

Monday, 25 May: Snouted Cobra Talk

Friday, 29 May: Owl Talk

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.