Waste reclaimers get some relief amid lockdown insecurity

Nica Richards
Waste pickers are pictured in Newtown, Johannesburg, 24 March 2020. They were speaking to the Citizen on how the lock down will affect their livelihood. Picture: Tracy lee Stark

Waste pickers are also quite happy staying an informal sector, as this benefits them by being able to be both workers and entrepreneurs.

A multi-organisational initiative has secured food for about 4,000 informal waste reclaimers across the country. The almost R800,000 was raised by Packaging SA, the PET Recycling Company (PETCO), Polyco, the Glass Recycling Company, Fibre Circle, Mpact Recycling, PET recyclers Extrupet, Sen Li Da and Da Fun Ra, the South African Plastics Recycling Organisation (SAPRO), Plastics SA, Metpac SA, Polystyrene SA and the Southern African Vinyls Association (SAVA). Distribution efforts were facilitated by the department of environment, forestry and fisheries (Deff) and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, and involves electronic vouchers being sent to reclaimers’ cellphones, which can be exchanged for food...
