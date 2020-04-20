Environment 20.4.2020 12:54 pm

Penguins spotted roaming the empty streets of Simon’s Town

Citizen reporter
Penguins spotted roaming the empty streets of Simon’s Town

Image: SANCCOB

There have been reports of animals around the world reclaiming the silent streets of locked-down cities.

Groups of penguins have been seen exploring the empty streets of Simon’s Town in the Western Cape as traffic has slowed to almost nothing under lockdown.

Usually found on the seashore, the flightless birds have now felt emboldened to expand their territories further inland.

African penguins are an endangered species and conservationists have asked anyone still driving to keep a lookout for them.

Around the world, animals have been seen entering sleepy suburban areas. Mountain goats have been taking to the streets of Wales in the UK, while large packs of monkeys have taken to the streets of India.

Reports of dolphins in Venice in Italy, however, have proved to be a hoax.

Recently pictures of lions napping in the middle of the road in the Kruger Park have been doing the rounds in the international media as evidence of how quiet the park has become since closing its gates in late March.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Ex-Chiefs star ‘Shabba’ urges fans to respect lockdown regulations 20.4.2020
Man arrested for smuggling girlfriend from Gauteng to Mpumalanga in boot of car 20.4.2020
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up 20.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition