Penguins spotted roaming the empty streets of Simon’s Town

Groups of penguins have been seen exploring the empty streets of Simon’s Town in the Western Cape as traffic has slowed to almost nothing under lockdown.

Usually found on the seashore, the flightless birds have now felt emboldened to expand their territories further inland.

African penguins are an endangered species and conservationists have asked anyone still driving to keep a lookout for them.

Around the world, animals have been seen entering sleepy suburban areas. Mountain goats have been taking to the streets of Wales in the UK, while large packs of monkeys have taken to the streets of India.

Reports of dolphins in Venice in Italy, however, have proved to be a hoax.

Recently pictures of lions napping in the middle of the road in the Kruger Park have been doing the rounds in the international media as evidence of how quiet the park has become since closing its gates in late March.

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

????Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

