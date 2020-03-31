 
 
Environment 31.3.2020

‘New air pollution laws will kill thousands,’ say lobby groups

Bernadette Wicks
Picture: iStock

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries’ new air pollution standards allow for double the sulphur dioxide as initially agreed.

Environmental lobbyists have slammed last-minute changes to new air pollution standards expected to come into effect on Wednesday, which will now allow for double the sulphur dioxide emissions that were originally agreed to. Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy on Friday gazetted an amendment to the minimum emission standards for sulphur dioxide, which aimed to reduce emissions from 3500mg/Nm3 to 1000mg/Nm3 instead of 500mg/Nm3, as had previously been decided on. “A technical and cost-benefit analysis undertaken by independent scientists – including departmental specialists – has shown that to comply with the standard of 500mg/ Nm3, Eskom and Sasol...
