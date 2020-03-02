Fascinating facts about Earth’s essential wrigglers: earthworms

Did you know that earthworms can have up to five hearts, and that these annelids are covered in tiny hair?

Earthworms are more than just fish bait. They are the main contributor to enriching and improving soil for plants, animals and even humans, reports Centurion Rekord.

Annelids create tunnels in the soil by burrowing, which aerates the soil to allow air, water and nutrients to reach deep within the soil. Earthworms eat the soil, which has organic matter such as decaying vegetation or leaves.

Earthworm expert Lucinda Orsmond, of Lujae Worms, sheds some light on some of these interesting facts.

Earthworm Awareness Day was celebrated on Saturday 15 February. Orsmond shared her knowledge with more than 240 avid listeners at Bishops Bird Nature area, Roosmaryn Place.

Some of the facts that Orsmond discussed were that worms have five hearts. Well, sort of. The worms are about 90% water, and they don’t have eyes, ears or a nose.

“The aortic arch of the earthworm performs a similar function … An earthworm has five hearts that are segmented and pump blood throughout its body,” said Orsmond.

She said their structure was provided by a “hydrostatic skeleton” coelomic fluid (fluid within the body cavity) held under pressure and surrounded by muscles.

“There are over 5,500 named species of earthworms worldwide. Also, they have no lungs, but they do breathe oxygen. They exchange oxygen through their moist skin.”

Orsmond shared six interesting facts that will blow your mind about earthworms:

1. Earthworms don’t have eyes, ears or a nose

Instead, they have sensors that help them distinguish between light and dark. This is extremely important, as ultraviolet light rays can kill earthworms. No wonder they spend most of their lives underground.

2. Earthworms breathe through their skin

Worms do not have lungs. Instead, air and fluids are absorbed through their bodies. However, this only works if they remain moist, which is why they avoid direct sunlight as it can dry them out. So next time you pick up an earthworm and shudder at its sliminess, cut it a little slack – it needs that “slime” to survive!

3. Earthworms are covered in tiny hairs

While earthworms may appear very smooth and slippery, they are in fact covered in tiny hairs that allow them to move easily through soil. These hairs are a bit like Velcro.

4. Earthworms are tougher than you think

Did you know that if an earthworm is cut in half, one half will survive? An earthworm can germinate its missing parts. What’s more, worms are 1,000 times stronger compared to humans.

5. Earthworms are both male and female

Earthworms are hermaphrodites, meaning they have both male and female reproductive parts. However, two worms are still needed to make babies. They then lay eggs within a cocoon, which go on to hatch two to three weeks later.

6. “Worm poo” is a farmer’s best friend

Worms eat dirt, absorbing plant and animal matter into their body and passing the rest. This is known as “worm casts” (aka worm poo), providing nutrients to the soil, helping plant growth and fighting off disease. Who knew poo could be so useful?

