 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Environment 29.2.2020 07:20 am

Factory ‘closes’ over sewage spills into the Vals River

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Factory ‘closes’ over sewage spills into the Vals River

Dirty and polluted water.

Other factories were being investigated for spilling effluent, including oils, chemicals and animal skins, into the Vals River and into the sewerage system.

Water supply to a toilet paper manufacturing factory in Kroonstad in the Free State has been stopped and the firm ground to a halt after the Moqhaka local municipality decided to stop environmental pollution caused by effluent from a local industrial area. The factory was found to have caused sewage spills that contaminated the Vals River, which fed into the Vaal River. Moqhala municipal spokesperson Dika Kheswa said they took action against the toilet paper factory in the local industrial area where 80 other firms operated from. He said there are many factories that were involved in releasing effluent into...
Related Stories
No stopping Dusi organisers 26.2.2020
Reasonable progress made in dealing with polluted Vaal River – portfolio committee 7.2.2020
Let IPPs in on power generation industry, urgently – opposition 1.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.