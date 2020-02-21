 
 
21.2.2020

How much it really costs to go off the grid

Gcina Ntsaluba
How much it really costs to go off the grid

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said though most South Africans could not afford to go off the grid, Eskom’s mounting problems were forcing people to look for alternatives. Image: iStock

According to an energy expert, the price for a fully installed solution varied, but standard domestic installations could cost around R200K.

As many South Africans and businesses continue to suffer from Eskom’s energy blackouts, going off the grid was becoming a serious consideration for many, according to experts. According to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, it will take another 18 months to end load shedding as the cash-strapped power utility tries to improve its maintenance programme. Energy analyst Chris Yelland said though most South Africans could not afford to go off the grid, Eskom’s mounting problems were forcing people to look for alternatives. He said depending on what one’s electricity usage was, the price for a fully installed solution varied, but...
