Environment 6.2.2020 06:33 am

PICS & VIDEO: Soweto gets 50,000th tree planted in Nelson Mandela’s honour

Sonri Naidoo
Trees for Africa and Konica Minolta South Africa plant trees at DOCC YMCA in Soweto, 5 January 2020.   This particular tree-planting initiative has been running for the past 11 years and sees a total of 50,001 trees donated across South Africa offsetting an estimated 18450.55 CO2 units.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The project by Konica Minolta South Africa with Food and Trees for Africa is in gratitude for his passion for the youth and education in South Africa.

The 50,000th tree to honour the memory of Nelson Mandela was planted at his old home in Orlando East, Soweto, yesterday. The project by Konica Minolta South Africa with Food and Trees for Africa (FTFA) was in gratitude for his passion for the youth and education in South Africa. “Since 2008, we have been planting trees around the country, including [on] Robben Island and [at] Madiba’s home in the Eastern Cape,” said Konica’s chief executive Marc Pillay. “We want Madiba’s legacy to continue as we know he cared for the community. “Trees provide nutrients and substance; they also give life...
