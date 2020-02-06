PICS: Soweto gets 50,000th tree planted in Nelson Mandela’s honour
Sonri Naidoo
Trees for Africa and Konica Minolta South Africa plant trees at DOCC YMCA in Soweto, 5 January 2020. This particular tree-planting initiative has been running for the past 11 years and sees a total of 50,001 trees donated across South Africa offsetting an estimated 18450.55 CO2 units. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The project by Konica Minolta South Africa with Food and Trees for Africa is in gratitude for his passion for the youth and education in South Africa.