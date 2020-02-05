Environment 5.2.2020 01:29 pm

WATCH: Tshwane’s first steps to rehabilitate parts of Hennops River and Centurion Lake

Citizen reporter
A bulldozer is seen clearing sediment from the Centurion Mall Lake where the City of Tshwane have taken their first step in the rehabilitation of the lake and the Hennops River. In celebration of World Wetlands day on 2 February the City removed the remaining sluice gates of the Centurion Lake wier under the Hendrik Vervoerd bridge, 5 February 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The MMC for the department of environment and agriculture management has tabled a plan to clean up parts of the lake and river.

Tshwane metro has taken the first step towards rehabilitating part of the Hennops River which joins on to Centurion Lake in Centurion.

On Wednesday, the city planned to remove the remaining two gates near the Centurion Lake by the Hendrik Verwoerd bridge. This should increase the flow of water through the lake and get the drainage and distillation process of the lake underway.

Tshwane rehabilitates parts of the Hennops river

MMC for environment and agriculture management councillor Dana Wannenburg said: “The lake was not constructed in such a way that it could deal with the extent of pollution and accumulated sediment from upstream municipalities.

“Over the past decade, more than 50,000 cubic metres of sediment has accumulated in the lake and the opening of the weirs will relieve pressure on the existing stormwater systems flowing into the lake. It will also reduce leaks from the sewage system on the southern side of the Lake as well as reduce odours from stagnant water.

“Once the weirs have been opened, the city will start removing silt from the northern and southern stretches of the lake as well as the silted up area in front of the Centurion Hotel. This will create channels on either side of the lake and improve water flow and speed through the lake and eventually improve stormwater drainage.

“The city is constantly interacting with the national department of water affairs and sanitation to ensure that all processes [are] in accordance with its water use licence. The rehabilitation process will have a minimal downstream impact, however, residents downstream will notice a darkening of water colour for the first few weeks and as water levels in the lake drops, exposed sediment may release unpleasant odours – which will improve as sediment dries out.

“As part of the lake rehabilitation process, much consideration has been given to preventive upstream measures such as minor excavations of silt at the ARC weir. The city is also in the planning process to construct a sediment and litter trap at the weir.

“This will significantly reduce the amount of silt and litter being flushed downstream. The entire project will require the cooperation of our neighbouring municipalities as well as the national department of water affairs and sanitation.”

On Wednesday, the city planned to remove the remaining two gates of the Centurion Lake by the Hendrik Verwoerd bridge.

(Compiled by Jacques Nelles)

