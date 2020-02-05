 
 
Environment 5.2.2020 06:15 am

PICS: SANParks in bid to stump destructive borer beetle

Nica Schreuder
CropWatch Africa's Roedolf Nieuwenhuis demonstrates a beetle trap at Skukuza Rest Camp in Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, 3 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The beetles spread primarily when firewood is bought where they are rife and taken to a different place, allowing the beetles to invade trees in the new area.

A tiny, 2mm insect is well on its way to boring through some of South Africa’s most treasured trees. The polyphagous shot hole borer beetle, native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in 2017 in Pietermaritzburg, but has since spread to Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Knysna, George and Hartswater. Since then, conservationists across the country have been on the lookout for them. But the tiny beetles continue to thrive and kill both invasive and indigenous species. In the Kruger National Park (KNP), there is intense monitoring to prevent the beetle from entering the park. South African National Parks (SANParks) senior head...
