Annual brown-veined butterfly migration has SA in a flutter

The migration of the brown-veined white butterfly (Belenois aurota) in South Africa takes place during midsummer every year, filling the sky with white clouds of butterflies, reports Alberton Record.

According to Johan van der Walt, who wrote a blog for Wildlife South Africa about the butterflies, the migration of these butterflies affects especially the central, northern and north-eastern parts of South Africa, and depending on climatic conditions like rain and drought, their numbers differ every year.

Following them are hundreds of insect-eating birds and dragonflies for which the slow-moving, low-flying butterflies are easy prey.

Known as South Africa’s most common butterfly and occurring in most areas, the brown-veined white butterfly is also called the pioneer, pioneer white or caper white.

Of the family Pieridae, with a wingspan of about 45 mm, they originate in the dry regions of the Karoo and the Kalahari where they gather in their millions every year in December or January and take to the sky to migrate in a north-easterly direction.

The butterflies, which lay their eggs on the Shepherd’s Tree (Boscia albitrunca), owe their population strength to the tree, which is the main food source of the caterpillars. The masses of white butterflies probably play an important role in the pollination of the tree, but there is much not known about this ubiquitous butterfly. After crossing the Northern Cape, parts of the Free State and North West Province on their journey northeast, they fly across Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo Province. As they fly in a north-easterly direction from the Karoo and the Kalahari, more and more join the flight. They also pause to lay eggs along the way. Van der Walt says little research has been done about where exactly the butterflies fly to, but they have been noticed flying above the ocean near the Mozambique coast, where at the end of their journey, they most probably fall into the ocean. Twitter has been abuzz, with many South Africans posting about the butterflies. I wanna weep….. Standing In the middle of a butterfly storm.

So much gentle force. ????❤️

Ubuhle bendalo pic.twitter.com/kEDoeVuaOM — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 30, 2020

I know some of y’all think it’s your ancestors finally blessing your life when you see these white butterflies.

No guys – the butterflies are just migrating.

They do annually it’s not deep.

Impilo isezakunyisa! — IG:Unam_bella (@unam_bella) January 30, 2020

I seriously can’t get enough of these butterflies ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/ttSIuwoLQJ — Candice ????✨ (@ItzCandyRox) January 30, 2020

Watching thousands of little white butterflies fly over the golf course. The white, brown-veined butterflies are said to be heading for Mozambique. Millions float across the city on their journey stopping to lay eggs as they go and continue the species.#butterflymigration pic.twitter.com/YWoTyFNPgD — Killarney Country Club (@KillarneyccSA) January 29, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.