How SA can cut road freight’s huge carbon footprint

SA road freight emits about 16.8 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, making it the second-largest contributor to carbon emissions after electricity, according to a recent study.

Conducted by business analyst Dr Lee-Anne Terblanche, it covered the period between 2016 and 2019, excluding passenger freight. The study has recommended the introduction of a road freight decarbonisation framework “that’s specifically developed for our local context”.

Terblanche, who recently obtained her doctorate in logistics management at Stellenbosch University, has developed the first road freight decarbonisation framework to decrease CO2 emissions.

“The framework will provide companies and policymakers with guidelines on how this can be achieved and what areas to focus on,” said Terblanche.

It identifies four key decisions a company could make about the amount of carbon emissions being released.

Key policy decisions:

Revolve around a move from road freight to rail.

The efficiency of the logistical route or network.

Operational and mechanical efficiency.

A culture of compliance with the Road Transport Management System – an industry-led self-regulation scheme.

Terblanche said carbon emissions could be decreased considerably if companies paid closer attention to aspects raised in the study.

“Our carbon emissions in road freight can decrease by a staggering 46%, if companies focus on these aspects outlined,” she said.

“The largest reduction potential of carbon emissions and road freight kilometres lies within the logistical network efficiency decision-making influences, which may reduce carbon emissions by 27%.

“A shift to rail can contribute to a 7.5% reduction, while operational efficiency can contribute to a 20% reduction.

“Should all the influences be implemented at once to achieve synergy, a total calculated carbon saving of 7.7 million tons of CO2 can be achieved, along with a reduction of 7.36 billion road freight kilometres.”

Highlighting the value of the decarbonisation framework, Terblanche said it was “possible to identify where the most potential for carbon emission decrease within road freight in South Africa lies and what measures can be taken to decrease these emissions”.

“This is important if we take into consideration that road freight traffic is projected to increase to one million freight vehicles on our roads by 2050, with Gauteng set to experience most of the increase due to the economic activities in the province,” she said.

