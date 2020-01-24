How SA can cut road freight’s huge carbon footprint
Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Trucks wait along Bay Head road to get the Durban Harbour container terminals in the area. It takes
days for truckers to get into the facility. Drivers sit in trucks and are not allowed to jump off the trucks. It is
alleged that staff at Portnet don’t work and sit for an hour on their phones. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Road freight traffic is projected to increase to one million freight vehicles on our roads by 2050, an expert says.