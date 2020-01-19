Police launch manhunt after two rhinos were found killed and on dehorned

Members of the Endangered Species Unit (MESU) of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) involved in the killing of two rhinoceros whose carcasses were discovered on Saturday afternoon, 18 January.

The incident happened at one of the local game reserves in the Dorset Policing area outside Lephalale, the police said.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the Game Rangers were allegedly patrolling on the farm when they discovered two carcasses of rhinoceros, already in a stage of decomposition and calledd the police.

“On arrival at the scene, the police found one of the rhinos dehorned.

“The suspects are still unknown and anyone with information about these suspects is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Van Heerden at 082 4142337, the nearest Police Station or the Crime stop number 08600 10111.

“Police investigations are still continuing.”

