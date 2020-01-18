 
 
Rorisang Kgosana
Lone pupil demonstrates for govt to act on climate change

Environmental activist and pupil at Parktown High School for Girls Raeesah Noor-Mahomed holds a placard outside the school's entrance, 17 January 2020, as she attempts to raise awareness on challenges facing the environment. She will demonstrate outside the school all day, missing classes, and will continue every Friday until her demands are met. Picture: Michel Bega

‘I am putting my education on hold to fight for the future robbed from us,’ Parktown High School for Girls matric pupil Raeesah Noor-Mahomed says.

A teenage environmental activist is willing to put her matric education on hold to protest and raise awareness of the seriousness of climate change. Raeesah Noor-Mahomed, 17, developed a passion for protecting the environment when she started learning more about the climate crisis and the dangers that face the planet. But it was the fires engulfing Australia which prompted Noor-Mahomed to start fearing the same thing could happen in South Africa. The matriculant wrote to the department of environment, forestry and fisheries to demand immediate changes in South Africa. Her demand was simple – for the department to declare a...
