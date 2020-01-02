Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) released its 2018/19 integrated report, in which, EWT CEO Yolan Friedmann reflected on “the year of the home”.

For nearly a decade, the EWT have dreamed, planned and deliberated about working on a permanent base where they can never be removed from, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

“We realised that we were not looking for a home, but creating a vision,” said Friedmann.

EWT has been based in Modderfontein near the nature reserve, and moved to Midrand in December 2019.

The EWT’s Conservation Campus in Midrand had been in the planning stages and in 2018/19, the foundations were laid.

The organisation acquired a 15-acre park with a protected wetland system running through it, right in the middle of Gauteng’s development zone.

The new conservation campus will be home to a variety of urban dwelling wildlife, both big and small. From chameleons and giant bullfrogs to sparrow hawks, black-shouldered kites, spotted eagle owls and genets.

The EWT’s vision encompassed restoring the wetland and indigenous fauna unique to the property.

In time, it will offer the residents of South Africa’s largest city the chance to experience and interact with the conservation work of the EWT first-hand, and in their back yard, according to Friedmann.

“The new campus will invest in growing people through the Biodiversity Economy Hub to support the dreams of environmental entrepreneurs as they build a better, more sustainable future for our country,” Friedmann said.

Friedmann also said the EWT will nurture, grow and develop the innovative spirit of a new generation of conservationists who will continue to drive conservation impact, EWT style.

“We will embrace new partners and offer our resources to those that share our vision of a world that values and sustains the diversity of all life.

“We will also build a strong and thriving conservation community to sustain the treasures of South Africa’s wildlife heritage for generations to come.”

EWT said they were supported by Hans Hoheisen Charitable Trust and Rand Merchant Bank.

“They are long-time supporters of the conservation champions in South Africa, have believed in the EWT and made this legacy project a reality.

“2018/19 has been a year of realising the value of having a dream and the power of partnerships to make that happen,” said the CEO.

While all of this was going on, EWT worked tirelessly to save species and habitats, with remarkable results.

The range of land for highly threatened species, such as wild dogs and cheetahs, were expanded by no less than 180 000ha and 162 700ha, respectively.

“We doubled the size of our conservation landholdings in the Soutpansberg Mountains and are well on our way to declaring more than 20 000ha of critical biodiversity in the mountain under conservation stewardship.

“This was on top of our initiation of negotiations for the increased protection of 93 835ha of important habitats, including montane grasslands, coastal wetlands and swamp forests in other parts of Africa, “ said Friedmann.

Despite Gauteng being the most developed province in South Africa, EWT made enormous strides in protecting what remains of its unique biodiversity by declaring 10 635ha in the province under biodiversity stewardship.

Importantly, eight of the priority species in the EWT strategy, namely the blue crane, grey crowned crane, wattled crane, border barb, Eastern Cape rocky, marico barb, cheetah and African wild dog, have achieved stable or increasing populations in five countries in east and southern Africa.

The EWT remains a beacon of hope for our planet and the creatures that call Africa their home.

For thousands of wildlife species, their homes remain under increasing threat as this planet continues to suffer the ravages of human greed and destruction.

And so the EWT celebrated when they discovered a new range for the critically endangered riverine rabbits, and witnessed the reversal in the decline of cranes across KwaZulu-Natal.

“Snare-surviving leopards and wild dogs gave birth in the wild, and when a pangolin is rescued from the illicit wildlife trade to return to the wild, it inspires us to keep going and to do more.

“You make this happen with the unwavering support that you give us, and to all who donate money to us, no matter how little or generous the sum may be, you share in all these moments with us.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to our new home and to another year of protecting forever, together,” said Friedmann.

