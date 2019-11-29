IN PICTURES: Extinction Rebellion takes climate struggle to JSE

As environmental activist Greta Thunberg continues to lead the world’s youth protests to demand more serious interventions at government-level, Fridays for Future protests were especially prevalent on Black Friday.

This included international group Extinction Rebellion, whose South African branch took their frustration to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

The group’s strike sought to challenge government’s National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy (NCAS), a draft version of which was released for public comment on May 19.

The NCAS is intended to put South Africa in line with the rest of the world in adhering to the Paris Agreement, which is attempting to stabilise the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced, and in turn, curb anticipated temperature increases.

The NCAS is especially relevant in light of intense weather events, including longer heatwaves, an extended drought, tornados and increased rainfall, among other issues.

However, Extinction Rebellion said its members could not stand idly by while government continued to make promises it had so far not delivered on, and that it was their right to rebel.

As such, they organised a protest outside the JSE to demonstrate the seriousness of pursuing a carbon-based economy. The group wants to hold business responsible too, saying that their support is fuelling the world’s imminent ecological collapse.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.