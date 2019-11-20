Environment 20.11.2019 12:56 pm

Baby giraffe rescue a first for Limpopo-based rhino orphanage

Nica Schreuder
Baby giraffe rescue a first for Limpopo-based rhino orphanage

Jazz munching on a flower. His condition has greatly improved, but he's not out of the woods yet. Images: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

A days-old giraffe calf was found abandoned and in bad shape, but thanks to expert care, love, and a new furry best friend, Jazz is making good progress.

Non-profit rescue organisation The Rhino Orphanage, based in Limpopo, specialises in caring for orphaned and injured baby rhinos, with the aim of rehabilitating and eventually releasing them into the wild.

However, on Friday, they received a call to rescue a different species – a tiny, dehydrated baby giraffe, estimated to be about two to three days old, who had been abandoned by its mother.

Jazz the giraffe. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

The owner of a game farm in the area called The Rhino Orphanage after finding the calf.

Although there are instances in the wild where animals are abandoned by their mothers in the wild, this is usually because there is something wrong with the baby, explains the founder of The Rhino Orphanage, Arrie van Deventer.

Although Jazz, the name given to the giraffe calf, seems healthy, Arrie did say that his ribs were sensitive when he was first brought in. He speculated that the mother may have accidentally stepped on him, or the 1.5-metre drop giraffes experience during birth may have resulted in Jazz landing on a rock.

However, orphanage staff are hopeful that there is nothing wrong with him.

Jazz’s health has improved drastically from Friday. When he first arrived, he was comatose and dehydrated. But, thanks to round-the-clock care by veterinarians and Jazz’s new best friend, a Belgian shepherd named Hunter, he is alert and eating.

Jazz recovering after being abandoned. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Jazz being comforted by vets. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Hunter and his brother Duke are six months old, and are currently receiving tracking training. Their job is to protect baby rhinos that live at The Rhino Orphanage.

Arrie said that Hunter had really taken to Jazz, and that he had been extremely protective over him.

“Animals are pure souls. They are not like us,” he enthused.

Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Hunter doesn’t let Duke anywhere near Jazz, and when Jazz was in a coma, Hunter refused to eat. It was only after Jazz improved that Hunter began eating normally again.

New best friends, Hunter and Jazz. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Hunter protecting his tall pal Jazz. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

This would be the first giraffe rescue The Rhino Orphanage has dealt with since opening its doors in 2012.

“When there’s a need, we help,” Arrie said, adding that the aim was for Jazz to stay at the orphanage until he had gone through all the stages of development. After this, Arrie explained that he would probably be returned to the game farm where he was found, to live out his life like a normal giraffe.

Although there was not yet a time frame for when Jazz would make a full recovery, and vets had a scare on Tuesday after Jazz had a slight rise in body temperature, he was improving drastically.

Jazz also has blood pooling in the front chamber of his right eye, which vets say was caused by the first 24 hours when he was comatose.

Jazz is receiving expert care for his eye. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

This is being treated, and the orphanage is working with a vet who assisted with Thula, a blind rhino housed at the orphanage in 2016.

Due to eye treatments, Jazz can’t go outside yet, but his rehabilitation room is looking cosy, with make-shift trees strung from the ceiling for snack time.

Hunter watches Jazz eat snacks. Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Image: Facebook/The Rhino Orphanage

Arrie said he and his team were holding thumbs for little Jazz, and were optimistic that he would make a full recovery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five injured after giraffe hit by taxi falls onto tourist vehicle in Kruger Park 11.11.2019
Special rescue initiated for man who fell at least seven storeys in Durban CBD 1.11.2019
Jake Gyllenhaal stops New York traffic to rescue a Dalmatian 22.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition