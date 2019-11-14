Environment 14.11.2019 02:28 pm

WATCH: Heavy rains wash piles of litter onto KZN beaches

Danica Hansen
Plastic pollution is strewn along the sand.

A clean up operation is being organised for Saturday as the mangroves suffocate under a mountain of plastic and waste.

The north banks of the Umgeni River and Beachwood Mangroves have been hit with the first wave of litter from the recent rains, said Hanno Langenhoven of Wildlands Conservation Trust.

With further rainfall expected in the next few days, Langehoven said clean up initiatives will be in full swing.

“With more rain comes more plastic. It is depressing to see another wave of plastic waste coming down the rivers with the first rain of the season, especially in light of some recycling companies not buying recovered soft drink bottles,” he told Northglen News.

Langehoven took a video of the litter-strewn beach.

Dale Johnson of Clean Blue Lagoon said they are organising a clean up for Saturday.

“It starts at 8am and ends at 11am. Bags will be provided. People should wear closed shoes and garden gloves,” he said.

For updates, follow the #CleanBlueLagoon Facebook page.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

