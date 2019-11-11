Endangered bird species spotted nesting in St Lucia

The Western Shores of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal is officially home to two of the next generation saddle-billed storks as two juveniles have been spotted by local birders, reports Zululand Observer.

With fewer than 150 individuals in South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini (Swaziland) combined, the saddle-billed stork is an endangered species and faces a high risk of extinction in the wild in the near future.

Over several seasons, birders have watched a pair of storks unsuccessfully nesting, as heavy rainfalls in both 2017 and 2018 put paid to any attempts of raising chicks.

This year it is third time lucky for the pair, and birders have in recent weeks witnessed their two juveniles learning to fly.

Saddle-billed storks are usually found near rivers and lakes. They feed mainly on fish but also eat frogs, small mammals, birds, and crustaceans.

Their main threats are habitat loss through dam building, conversion to agriculture and upstream development.

Other threats include reduced water quality and wetland degradation (pesticide contamination).

According to Caroline Fox, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Chief Technician for Research, a total of 14 individuals have been counted in St Lucia in the past, according to a 2014 aerial bird count.

