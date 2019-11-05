Lock, stock and wine barrel: Reduce, reuse and recycle

This weekend wasn’t a once-off celebration after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.

Days are evaporating into December like water from an inflatable pool in the yard – and that means one thing: parties, parties, parties.

Year-end functions, family time and lazy afternoons in front of the braai.

But with excess waste, maybe it’s time to take to heart the ideals of reduce, reuse and recycle?

Reduce

This one is easy. When heading to the store, take reusable bags. You not only save money, you also help the environment.

Another great way to reduce plastic waste is investing in reusable stainless steel straws.

They look great in cocktails and are available from bulk-buy stores like West Pack and even Pick n Pay Hypers. You can also pop them in the dishwasher.

Reuse

Load shedding is imminent and that might put a damper on parties, unless you use wine bottles as candle holders to create ambience.

Tip: break the candles in half and double up on lighting. Also, if you opt for flatware that won’t break, shop around for plates and cups made from recycled plastic.

Recycle

For every tonne of waste glass used to manufacture new glass, 1.2 tonnes of natural resources is saved. This means that less CO2 is emitted as 1.2 tonnes of virgin raw material does not need to be quarried, processed and transported.

In addition, glass can be infinitely recycled without a decrease in the quality of new glass packaging.

Recycling glass is one of the easiest things to do. Simply find a glass recycling depot and instead of chucking beer and wine bottles in the bin, take them there.

Check out tgrc.co.za for more info, or to find glass recycling depots.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.