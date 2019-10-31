Rare sight of white lion cubs captured in the Kruger Park

A rare sighting of two white lion cubs was captured on camera on Wednesday by Thomas Ngobeni, a freelance guide in the Kruger National Park, reports Lowvelder.

Ngobeni said he is frequently based at Timbavati Safari Lodge and does his game drives around the Manyeleti Game Reserve, Orpen and Satara areas.

He said that he had a great sighting day by spotting plenty of elephants, two cheetahs, some buffaloes, a leopard eating his impala and lots of other game.

All of this didn’t come close to the rare sighting of the white lion cub. Ngobeni said this pride roams around the Orpen camp and Nghala camp and is usually very scarce.

He also mentioned that the two cubs were different ages, ranging from four to six months.

