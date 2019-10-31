Environment 31.10.2019 01:04 pm

Rare sight of white lion cubs captured in the Kruger Park

Danell Watts
Rare sight of white lion cubs captured in the Kruger Park

Picture: Thomas Ngobeni

Two rare, white lion cubs were spotted in the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.

A rare sighting of two white lion cubs was captured on camera on Wednesday by Thomas Ngobeni, a freelance guide in the Kruger National Park, reports Lowvelder.

Ngobeni said he is frequently based at Timbavati Safari Lodge and does his game drives around the Manyeleti Game Reserve, Orpen and Satara areas.

Picture: Thomas Ngobeni

He said that he had a great sighting day by spotting plenty of elephants, two cheetahs, some buffaloes, a leopard eating his impala and lots of other game.

All of this didn’t come close to the rare sighting of the white lion cub. Ngobeni said this pride roams around the Orpen camp and Nghala camp and is usually very scarce.

Picture: Thomas Ngobeni

He also mentioned that the two cubs were different ages, ranging from four to six months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kruger Park visitor causes uproar after discovering caged baboons 28.10.2019
Elephant shot dead in Kruger Park staff village 18.10.2019
SANParks week sees more than 100,000 visitors 7.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition