Trash Trap: Activists and volunteers erect giant net to save Hennops River
Jacques Nelles
The litter trap is seen over the river after being installed. Community members and volunteers will now maintain it and remove the trash collected there regularly to avoid more thrash flowing down the heavily polluted Hennops river, 22 October 2019, Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Trash thrown in the river eventually makes its way downstream, polluting it and killing life in and around it.