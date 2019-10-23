 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Environment 23.10.2019 02:46 pm

Trash Trap: Activists and volunteers erect giant net to save Hennops River

Jacques Nelles
PREMIUM!
Trash Trap: Activists and volunteers erect giant net to save Hennops River

The litter trap is seen over the river after being installed. Community members and volunteers will now maintain it and remove the trash collected there regularly to avoid more thrash flowing down the heavily polluted Hennops river, 22 October 2019, Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Trash thrown in the river eventually makes its way downstream, polluting it and killing life in and around it.

Olievenhoutbosch residents returning home from work late on Tuesday afternoon were surprised to see a strange net being constructed over a section of the Rietspruit River that flows through the township and into the Hennops River. The astonished locals gathered on the idyllic yet litter-strewn banks of the stream to witness a group of Fresh NGO volunteers erect a giant net across the river. Some speculated that they were attempting to catch fish and informed them that the only fish they might find here were most probably Barbels, which aren’t good for eating. Gareth Hansen, a Centurion...
Related Stories
23 US states sue Trump for undoing California’s pollution rules 21.9.2019
IN PICS – The killing of the once-scenic Hennops River 20.8.2019
Durban to join annual global clean-up effort 19.8.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.