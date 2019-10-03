Oil spill at Boksburg Lake investigated

The Ekurhuleni metro is still trying to find whoever is responsible for the oily substance which tainted the Boksburg Lake early last month, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Boksburg Advertiser also visited the area and noticed that the water was covered in a blackish oily liquid, and the whole area was filled with a strong petroleum odour.

The spillage into the lake was reported to authorities, and the metro spokesperson, Themba Gadebe, said: “A full investigation into the spillage is under way. This is aimed at finding the source of the contamination, as well as taking steps against whoever is responsible.”

When asked if the water would be tested for anything that would be of concern to the nearby residential areas and the lake visitors, Gadebe said: “Water quality samples will be taken and analysed at an accredited laboratory as part of the investigation.

“These will reveal the type and extent of contamination in the lake. Appropriate steps will then be taken to remedy the situation.”

Judging from what could be seen on-site, it seems gallons of a black oily liquid entered one of the tributaries or creeks and then flowed into the lake, contaminating the water.

Although at this time it’s difficult to tell what the potential origin or source of the mysterious black oil could be, de Vos suspects that the oil has worked its way downstream into the lake from one or more of the industries upstream of the lake.

According to de Vos, it was not the first time pollutants made their way downstream into the lake water. A series of spills that go unnoticed by municipal officials have entered the lake in the past.

