South Africa’s oldest tortoise turns 109

One of the country’s oldest citizens arrived in Durban in 1915, at the age of five, after he was dropped off at what is now known as the Mitchell Park Zoo in a cigar box by a naval officer that was leaving to fight in World War I. The officer never returned to collect the tortoise, who has been in residence at the zoo ever since.

The municipality and Durban residents celebrated 109 years of his life with a fitting birthday celebration that included a birthday cake, ‘happy birthday’ sung by children and adults alike, and gifts in the form of fruits and vegetables from visitors.

Speaking at the party, head of Parks, Recreation and Culture, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, said Admiral was one of Durban’s most important citizens, and the gathering to celebrate his birthday was to teach children that animals, as well as plants and trees, needed to be taken care of, just as humans are.

Garth Kloppenborg from Parks said Admiral was an Aldabra tortoise that eats grass and vegetables in captivity. The oldest recorded Aldabra tortoise lived to 152 years old, and the life expectancy of the species was between 80 and 120 years

