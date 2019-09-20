60,000 sheep to embark on three-week journey to their death

The Al Shuwaikh livestock vessel, destined for Kuwait, has docked in East London, and is awaiting the loading of 60,000 sheep onto it. The sheep are doomed to spend three weeks at sea in squalid conditions, and many will not make it out alive.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is urging both government and the public to reconsider the shipment.

In a statement, the NSPCA details the gruesome conditions the sheep will face on the ship.

“On board this ship, they will be crammed so tightly that many will not be able to lie down and rest. For three weeks, they will stand, with limited access to food and water, and some will have no access at all … They will be forced to stand in their own excrement, wearing what is called “faecal jackets”.

According to Animals Australia, over 100,000 litres of urine and faeces accumulate on a trip like this each day the sheep are on board.

This, combined with the Middle East’s high temperatures, results in sheep being unable to regulate their own body temperatures, in turn causing heat stroke. This, the statement reads, literally results in sheep being “cooked alive” while in oven-like temperatures.

Waste build-up makes it dangerous for the sheep to lie down, as they risk being buried alive, and ammonia from their excrement often leads to respiratory infections, and burning eyes and throats.

“All this mixed with disease, overcrowding, pneumonia, motion sickness, physical trauma and injuries, and stress, creates the perfect environment for excruciating suffering, and many animals will die in transit.”

The fate of those that survive the journey is not good either – they will face “inhumane handling” before being violently slaughtered while they are still alive.

Carte Blanche screened horrifying footage of the live export trade on Sunday evening, with the video still making the rounds on social media.

The NSPCA hopes their online petition will encourage government to reconsider the shipment.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

