IN PICS: Joburg preschoolers march to save the planet

Students from around the world have joined forces to march for their future.

Donning adorable placards with serious messages, children from Mimosa pre-primary school in Johannesburg have joined the global movement.

More than 1 million children in New York alone are expected to embark on the worldwide demonstrations, along with 150 other countries.

Students from the UK, Australia, Germany, South Africa, India, Greece and Turkey, just to name a few, have been marching since early on Friday morning.

OMG the #ClimateStrike is SO big in Melbourne. Crowd estimates coming in at 100k! pic.twitter.com/UpnQHVoB2r — School Strike 4 Climate (@StrikeClimate) September 20, 2019

The Global Climate Strike website says the strike is aimed at dealing mainly with encouraging countries to move away from fossil fuels.

“The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we,” their slogan reads.

The world’s youthful climate change advocate, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, has inspired youths and parents across the globe to join her cause. This has not only set her up as a potential 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, but has inspired the youth to fight for their future.

Debilitating climate change is happening at an unprecedented rate, and will likely affect young people in their lifetime, she told Trevor Noah in an interview on the Daily Show, just after she disembarked from a zero-emissions boat she took to get from Sweden to New York.

Greta plans to continue her mission to change the world’s mindset on just how serious climate change is, at least until Sweden is in line with the Paris agreement, “and that might take a while”, she told AFP TV late last year.

Additional reporting by AFP

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.