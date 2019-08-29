Trees plagued by shot-hole borer beetles removed

Representatives from Joburg City Parks and Zoo removed 21 dead box elder trees infected with polyphagous-shothole borer beetles (PSHB) in Eastwood Road, Dunkeld West on Wednesday, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

According to Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo’s Twitter page, trees along Cradock Avenue have been reported to be infested with the Polyphagus Shothole Borer (PSHB) are shooting new roots.

“We appeal to residents to only remove dead infested trees to protect the City’s valuable tree canopy,” they said on Twitter.

The City will only remove trees that are dead. Residents are only able to remove trees that are on their property, and the City urged residents to continue reporting any infected trees.

New trees are to be planted in September as arbour month kicks off next week, to replace the trees that were also removed in Craighall a few months ago.

A further 10 trees are to be removed in Hillcrest Road Blairgowrie as well @JoburgParksZoo @RK_Gazette — Sarah Koning (@SarahKingon) August 28, 2019

Representatives from @JoburgParksZoo remove dead box elder trees in Eastwood Road, Dunkeld West which are infected by polyphagous shot hole borer @NonnysZA @GJMo @RK_Gazette pic.twitter.com/a8Hjjb4OVC — Sarah Koning (@SarahKingon) August 28, 2019

The box elder trees were chipped and will be solarised at Marks Park.

