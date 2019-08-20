IN PICS – The killing of the once-scenic Hennops River

What was once a scenic and beautiful river flowing from Johannesburg through Centurion and ending up in Hartbeespoort Dam has now become so severely polluted that life in these waters no longer exist.

Several factors over the years have contributed to making the Hennops River’s water a dark, blackish colour that smells like putrid sewerage, making its way past homes and through nature parks before contributing to the already destroyed water quality of the Hartbeespoort Dam.

It would most likely take decades of hard work and community intervention for this river to be restored to its former glory and for life to return to its ever-flowing stream.

