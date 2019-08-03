Bruce ‘the Northcliff baboon’ gets set to start a new life

Bruce, the baboon that made headlines for roaming the streets of Northcliff, Constantia Kloof and Krugersdorp last month, is in the process of being returned to the wild.

Following weeks of careful planning, hard work and a pinch of luck, Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) captured the solitary male baboon at the Rock Valley Christian Camp in Krugersdorp last Sunday. He has since been relocated to a primate rehabilitation facility in Limpopo.

This week, Claw moved the baboon to Prime CREW outside Bela Bela, which facilitates the rehabilitation and reintroduction of indigenous primates back into the wild.

“He sustained superficial injuries to his forehead in the trapping, but those have managed to heal,” said Claw founder Cora Bailey. “He has been eating well and should adjust to his new environment easily.”

At Prime CREW, the baboon has been placed in a large holding cage where he will be assessed, examined and monitored and will have the opportunity to familiarise himself with the area and other nearby baboon troops.

“We will keep an eye on him and introduce him to another, far larger, enclosure when he is ready,” said Luzanne Kratz, of Prime CREW. “There, he will integrate into a new troop and once we have identified an appropriate release site, he will be re-introduced into the wild.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Joburg baboon on the loose

“The problem is that baboons are persecuted. They are viewed as pests. When they move through urban areas, such as Northcliff or Constantia Kloof, they run the risk of being injured, either by vehicles or dangers that are foreign to them, or even being shot.

“But they are part of our wildlife and should be protected.”

Bailey said the baboon was a dispersing male looking for a new troop.

“This process is nature’s way of preventing inbreeding. Very rapid urbanisation hasn’t made life easy for a primate and sometimes we have to intervene.”

She thanked those members of the public who had notified Claw of the baboon’s whereabouts.

“The cage was a donation, as was the truck that transported the baboon to the rehabilitation facility.

“Without help the capture and release would not have been possible.”

– michelb@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.