Kruger National Park to demolish artificial dams to ensure fish livelihood

Kruger National Park (KNP) will continue with the demolition of artificial dams in Shingwedzi and Sirheni, starting on June 18 and continuing until June 28, reports Letaba Herald.

“This process has been going on over the years to allow a free flow of fish species in the river,” said Isaac Phaahla, spokesperson for the KNP.

The KNP harbours over 40 fish species, and the artificial redundant dams have become a hindrance to their migration and livelihood.

ALSO READ: Massive infrastructural developments planned for Kruger National Park

KNP is the first park in Africa to demolish dams for ecological purposes, according to Phaahla.

“This will also improve river connectivity and natural hydrology in the Park, as well as remove barriers within the river system,” Phaahla said.

The process will affect some tourist routes in the Shingwedzi and Sirheni area as they will be closed off completely for the next two weeks.

The dams to be demolished are Louis se Gat and Kanniedood Dams.

SANParks advises tourists in the mentioned areas to respect the no-entry zones, and to take the necessary instructions that will be given seriously.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.