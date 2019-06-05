Celebrate World Oceans Day with a Picnic for the Planet

National Geographic, in partnership with Consol Glass, will be hosting a Picnic for the Planet at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Timed to coincide with World Oceans Day, this picnic offers a day of fun for the whole family, from 10am-3pm, in one of the city’s most popular outdoor destinations.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis, with more than 40% of plastics used once, then tossed. Through its worldwide Planet or Plastic initiative, National Geographic has committed to raising awareness around this crisis.

With packaging materials forming the largest market for nearly half of all plastic waste generated globally, most of it never getting recycled or incinerated, National Geographic and Consol Glass are joining forces to bring this issue to the fore.

Picnic for the Planet invites families to bring in their single-use plastic food and household product packaging, and take the Planet or Plastic online pledge, in return for a free Consol Curvy glass bottle.

The plastic collected will be donated to an initiative committed to reducing the impact of plastic on the environment through innovative product development.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, or purchase refreshments from various food trucks. They can also look forward to a sustainable goods market.

