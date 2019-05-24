Households to be selected for Knysna’s pilot composting project

Knysna Municipality and the Garden Route District Municipality will be rolling out a household pilot composting project in the Sedgefield area with the aim of seeing composting being done by all households in Knysna, reports Knysna Plett Herald.

Permanent residents in the Sedgefield area were invited to apply for participation in the pilot project, by last Friday.

Knysna’s Community Services chair councillor Welcome Salaze said the pilot project would run for the duration of one year.

“At this stage, we have made provision for 30 households that will be provided with a composting container, a worm farm, a scale, and data sheets,” Salaze said.

“I am delighted that we have received positive responses on our social media pages from residents requesting for the project to be rolled out in Greater Knysna. The data collected will be used to motivate for the extension of the project to all households in the Knysna municipal area.”

The 30 households will be randomly selected from the applications received and must conform to a set of minimum criteria in order to be selected. This includes being a permanent Sedgefield resident for the duration of the project, attending a composting training session in Sedgefield, participating in the pilot project, and reporting organic waste quantities on a monthly basis for the duration of the project.

Participants must also have a garden from which the green waste is generated and must generate kitchen waste like vegetable and fruit waste.

