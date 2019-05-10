Collapsed Eskom line kills Kruger animals

For the second time this year, wild animals have been electrocuted in the north of Kruger National Park (KNP) in Mpumalanga in what officials are calling a “freak” accident.

SA National Parks (SANParks) yesterday confirmed an elephant, a giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted in the KNP.

“The incident took place at Shingwedzi section in the north of KNP,” spokesperson Ike Phaahla said. “The animals were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed on Tuesday night.

“The section ranger was notified on Wednesday morning and immediately notified Eskom, which despatched a team …”

Phaahla said power had been switched off to allow rangers to remove the elephant’s tusks.

A quick check on Google Maps showed the said power line was not from the Cahora Bassa lines, which are about 90km by road to the north.

Phaahla said: “A generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians.”

The electrocuted elephant was thought to be about 18 years old.

The overhead power lines criss-crossing the park are an aesthetic blot on the natural landscape. Phaahla said any decision about burying the cables, even from a safety point of view, rested with Eskom.

In January, a giraffe, a rhino, two lions and two hyenas were electrocuted when a power line in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, came down following heavy storms. It is understood there was a domino effect, with the giraffe and rhino killed first, followed by lions – both from the same pride – and hyenas, when they tried to feed off the carcasses.

There was a similar scenario in Marloth Park about eight years ago, when four giraffes were electrocuted. However, in this case the power lines were apparently too low and the roughly 5m-tall animals were simply walking into the lines.

The problem, according to krugerpark.co.za, was solved by lifting the power lines.

In its response to questions such as burying the power lines for safety, Eskom said the electrocution had been caused by a broken pole.

“Eskom conducted an investigation of the incident where a number of animals came into contact with electricity due to a broken pole in the Kruger National Park.”

The power utility said it was in “collaboration” with Kruger National Park and the Endangered Wildlife Trust to “avoid reoccurrence of such unfortunate incidents”.

Ten animals have been killed in two incidents in less than four months.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za

