Durban floods death toll likely to increase – Gauteng Weather

Following reports that more structures in Durban have collapsed, Gauteng Weather has stated that the death toll in the area is likely to increase from the five already reported.

????BREAKING: Sources tell us more structural have collapsed in Durban due to torrential rain. Death toll of five likely to increase #DurbanFloods — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 23, 2019

In Ellen Road, Malvern, four people – one of them a child – died when a muddy bank collapsed onto their home. Paramedics were at the scene for hours, despite being hampered by heavy winds and rain.

In West Road, Overport area, a 70-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble alive after being trapped for over two hours when her home collapsed. The woman’s son died.

???????? SOUTH AFRICA: Trail of death & devastation in KZN & the EASTERN CAPE due to torrential downpours ⚰️5 DEAD in KZN

????At least 3 INJURED

????3 STILL TRAPPED in collapsed structure

⚠️MUDSLIDE THREAT in parts of DBN

????FLOODS in Mthatha & Port St Johns

⬅️EVACUATIONS in E.CAPE — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 23, 2019

“Multiple units have attended to different incidents [throughout the night],” said Jamieson.

Several calls had been received from the Chatsworth area where homes had also collapsed, he said.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

