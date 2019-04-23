Environment 23.4.2019 10:29 am

Durban floods death toll likely to increase – Gauteng Weather

Citizen reporter, additional reporting by ANA
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

Mudslides have resulted in five reported deaths with many more left trapped.

Following reports that more structures in Durban have collapsed, Gauteng Weather has stated that the death toll in the area is likely to increase from the five already reported.

In Ellen Road, Malvern, four people – one of them a child – died when a muddy bank collapsed onto their home. Paramedics were at the scene for hours, despite being hampered by heavy winds and rain.

In West Road, Overport area, a 70-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble alive after being trapped for over two hours when her home collapsed. The woman’s son died.

“Multiple units have attended to different incidents [throughout the night],” said Jamieson.

Several calls had been received from the Chatsworth area where homes had also collapsed, he said.

ALSO READ: Five dead so far as storm continues to lash Durban

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Weather sees house collapse, road wash away in KwaZulu-Natal 23.4.2019
SANDF rescue team dispatched to help in flood affected Port St Johns areas 23.4.2019
Five dead so far as storm continues to lash Durban 23.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition